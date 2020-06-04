Preliminary Bridge Replacement Work to Start Monday on Route 150

Beech Creek, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that preliminary work to replace a pair of bridges along Route 150 in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County, is set to begin Monday, June 8. One spans Peters Hollow about two miles east of Beech Creek and the other spans a tributary of Bald Eagle Creek about one mile east of Beech Creek. Replacing them will allow PennDOT to remove the structures from Clinton County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The contractor will begin by placing message boards and traffic control signage Monday, June 8. Other preliminary work will consist of surveying, installing erosion and sedimentation control measures and constructing a temporary roadway at the Peters Hollow bridge.

Most of this work will take place off the roadway, but motorists may encounter flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern during daylight hours and should anticipate minor delays.

PennDOT anticipates implementing long-term traffic control measures early in July. At that time, traffic will be diverted onto the temporary roadway at the Peters Hollow bridge and a temporary traffic signal at the Bald Eagle Creek bridge will be activated. That bridge is being replaced using half-width phasing, and the temporary signal will enforce an alternating traffic pattern that will see traffic take turns crossing the bridge via the open lane. PennDOT will issue an update on the project prior to the implementation of these measures.

The bridges were built in 1934. The Peters Hollow bridge is 17-feet long and the Bald Eagle Creek bridge is 18-feet long. They each carry an average of more than 6,700 vehicles daily.

The overall project will consist of replacing the existing bridges with new precast reinforced concrete box culverts, approach paving, guide rail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT expects to complete the project in mid-November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

LTT Trucking LLC of North Bend, PA is the contractor on this $1.8 million project. Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

