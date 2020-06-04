Lane Closures Next Week on I-80 EB in Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who drive Interstate 80 eastbound are advised of alternating lane closures next week in Lewis, West Buffalo, and White Deer Townships, Union County.

On Monday, June 8 through Thursday, June 11, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform crack sealing along Interstate 80 eastbound between mile markers 207.4 to 210.4 from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures while the work is being completed.

Motorists should be alert, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

