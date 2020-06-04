Road construction on Hwy 2 in Bagley begins week of June 8 (June 4, 2020)

Bemidji, Minn. – Motorists can expect lane closures and delays on Highway 2 in Bagley beginning the week of June 8 as crews begin construction. The project includes:

Resurface Hwy 2 and pedestrian improvements in Bagley

Construct multi-use trail on west end of Bagley

Sanitary sewer replacement and resurface on Hwy 92

This project will include a safer road, improved trail and pedestrian accessibility and utility upgrades. Northern Paving is the contractor for the project, which is expected to last through early August, weather permitting. For more information, project contacts and to sign up for project email updates, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy2-bagley.

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics. For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit mndot.gov/d2/projects. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###