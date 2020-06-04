Attorney General Schmitt Files Lawsuit Against Hammond Floors and Construction

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri contractor Hammond Floors and Construction, LLC and its owner, Andre Hammond.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants accepted deposits from Missouri residents in exchange for home remodeling or construction work but then failed to provide any work or materials for the projects. The lawsuit also alleges that defendants promised to refund victim’s money but have failed to do so.

“Contractor fraud is unfortunately one of the more prevalent forms of consumer fraud in Missouri. These types of fraud seek to prey on the stress that comes with remodeling, especially now in a pandemic," said Attorney General Schmitt. "When we see instances of consumers being harmed, we will take action wherever possible.”

The lawsuit was filed in St. Louis County and seeks restitution on behalf of consumers who paid money to the defendants for construction but received no work or materials for their projects. The suit also seeks injunctive relief preventing the defendants from engaging in the home remodeling or construction business.

The Attorney General encourages consumers who believe they were scammed by the defendants to file a complaint by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222, or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

