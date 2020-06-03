Gazprom Neft sends an emergency rescue team to help with Norilsk oil-spill emergency response

Gazprom Neft has sent a mobile emergency rescue team — equipped with specialist tools and machinery, and including 70 rescue professionals and specialists from Khanty-Mansiysk, Megion, Noyabrsk and St Petersburg — to help in emergency response following the major oil-products spill in Norilsk.

Gazprom Neft is also air-freighting more than 85 tonnes of specialist machinery — including oil-gathering and pumping equipment, excavators, earth-moving equipment, oil-spill booms, tent-camp facilities and standalone power supply systems — and is planning to deploy freight helicopters to transport equipment from its fields in the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas.