Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,359 in the last 365 days.

Gazprom Neft sends an emergency rescue team to help with Norilsk oil-spill emergency response

Gazprom Neft has sent a mobile emergency rescue team — equipped with specialist tools and machinery, and including 70 rescue professionals and specialists from Khanty-Mansiysk, Megion, Noyabrsk and St Petersburg — to help in emergency response following the major oil-products spill in Norilsk.

Gazprom Neft is also air-freighting more than 85 tonnes of specialist machinery — including oil-gathering and pumping equipment, excavators, earth-moving equipment, oil-spill booms, tent-camp facilities and standalone power supply systems — and is planning to deploy freight helicopters to transport equipment from its fields in the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas.

You just read:

Gazprom Neft sends an emergency rescue team to help with Norilsk oil-spill emergency response

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.