U.S. 422 West Lane Closures Next Week for Construction in Montgomery County

06/04/2020

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound U.S. 422 will be reduced to a single lane next week at two locations in Limerick and Lower Pottsgrove townships, Montgomery County for roadway patching, bridge repair and paving operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Sunday, June 7, through Friday, June 12, from 7:00 PM to 2:00 PM the following afternoon, a left lane closure is scheduled on westbound U.S. 422 between Township Line Road and Airport Road in Limerick Township for concrete patching and bridge repair;

Monday, June 8, through Saturday, June 13, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 AM, alternating left and right lane closures are scheduled on westbound U.S. 422 between Armand Hammer Boulevard and Evergreen Road in Lower Pottsgrove Township for milling and paving; and

Friday, June 12, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM Saturday, June 13, a left lane closure is scheduled on westbound U.S. 422 between Township Line Road and Airport Road for concrete patching and bridge repair.

In addition to the lane closures on mainline U.S. 422 next week, single lane closures are planned on Evergreen Road, Airport Road and Country Club Road in Limerick Township for bridge reconstruction under a project to rehabilitate U.S. 422 pavement and repair seven structures along a five-mile section of the expressway between the Royersford/Trappe and Sanatoga interchanges.

Monday, June 8, through Saturday, June 13, from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Evergreen Road between Lightcap Road and Rupert Road;

Wednesday, June 10, through Saturday, June 13, from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Airport Road between Lightcap Road and Commerce Court; and

Wednesday, June 10, through Saturday, June 13, from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Country Club Road between Reifsnyder Road and Eagle Drive.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling in the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

