Bridge Replacement Project on Route 154 in Sullivan Count

​Montoursville, PA – A bridge replacement project will begin next week on Route 154 in Estella, Elkland Township, Sullivan County.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) department force crew will begin work on the bridge replacement, which spans Kings Creek, on Monday, June 8. The work will include removal of the old bridge and replacement with a precast concrete Box Culvert.

Route 154 will be closed on Monday, June 15 and a 6.5-mile detour using Route 4008 will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of August 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

