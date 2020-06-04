Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-31 resurfacing begins Monday in Scottville

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Mason

HIGHWAY: US-31

CLOSEST CITY: Scottville

START DATE: Monday, June 8, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Late August 2020

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $2.4 million to resurface 3.7 miles of US-31 from US-10 to Sugar Grove Road.

Project map

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures will be in effect for the first two weeks of the project and then US-31 will be closed and detoured through mid-August.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick. 

