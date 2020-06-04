US-31 resurfacing begins Monday in Scottville
COUNTY: Mason
HIGHWAY: US-31
CLOSEST CITY: Scottville
START DATE: Monday, June 8, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Late August 2020
PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $2.4 million to resurface 3.7 miles of US-31 from US-10 to Sugar Grove Road.
TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures will be in effect for the first two weeks of the project and then US-31 will be closed and detoured through mid-August.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway.
ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.