26th Judicial District COVID-19 Modified Operations for June 2020

In the continued interest of the health and safety of the community and court personnel, we remain committed to balancing access to justice with the ongoing public health crisis that COVID-19 presents.

In accordance with the May 14th, May 21st, and May 30th, 2020, emergency directives from Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, the 26th Judicial District has modified its court operations for the month of June 2020. Additionally, the Senior Resident Superior Court Judge and Chief District Court Judge have entered an Administrative Order regarding court rules necessary to protect public health and slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. A copy of this June 1, 2020 Administrative Order can be accessed here.

Court offices in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse remain open for business. However, by order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Everyone is encouraged to use email and telephone to communicate with staff of the 26th Judicial District to minimize the number of persons entering the courthouse. Contact information for court offices may be found on the Judicial Directory.

Read the press release for highlights from the June 1, 2020 Administrative Order pertaining to modified court operations for the month of June 2020. The June 1, 2020 Administrative Order can be accessed in its entirety here.