Missouri State Parks reopens some visitor centers and offices

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 4, 2020 – Beginning this week, Missouri State Parks, a division of the Department of Natural Resources, will open visitor centers, park offices and site offices on a limited basis. Programming will be limited, and social distancing and additional cleaning measures will be in place.

All Missouri state parks and sites are open for day-use and overnight stays. Pools and playgrounds at all state parks will remain closed until further notice.

Visitors should review signage posted throughout the parks and state historic sites, and diligently follow the guidelines for the health and safety of others.

“We continue to strive to provide a safe experience for visitors and staff,” said Missouri State Parks Director Mike Sutherland. “We’ve implemented a number of measures to better facilitate appropriate social distancing and improve the safety of operations for our guests and staff as additional services are restored.”

Those safety measures include the following:

Limited hours of operation

Limited building capacity with restrictions on the number of people allowed in a building at any given time

Limited number of participants in tour groups

One-way foot traffic on trails and in high-traffic areas

Frequent cleaning of high-traffic areas

Frequent cleaning of restrooms

Frequent cleaning of payment areas

Outdoor programming with a 6-foot distance between guests

Missouri State Parks encourages everyone to enjoy the outdoors responsibly by following the guidance provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

If you have been sick in the last two weeks, please stay home.

Keep a minimum distance of six feet between you and others.

Avoid crowded areas and groups of people.

Stay close-to-home and travel with only those from your household.

Come prepared and carry hand sanitizers, soaps, wipes and water.

Avoid handshakes, hugs and touching your face.

Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when you cough or sneeze.

Follow any guidance or signage posted at the park or site.

Missouri State Parks team members will be available on-site and by phone to answer questions. For specific details on each park and site, including visitor center, museum or office hours, visit mostateparks.com/advisories. Please send any questions regarding Missouri State Parks to moparks@dnr.mo.gov.

Visitors are encouraged to visit mostateparks.com to find a park close to home and to check for individual park advisories before heading to the park.

