TID Presents Black Music Month Schedule
NY's premiere Minority-owned Experiential Marketing Team TID announces Summer Quarantine LineUp of Black Music Month Panels focusing on Black Culture in AmericaNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Contact:
Lana Walker
818-849-0286
IS BLACK MUSIC MONTH STILL RELEVANT?
Black Music Month Virtual Conversation Series
Brings Music Executives, Agencies, Journalists & Artists Together For Frank Discussions About The State of Black Music
Free Virtual Series Produced by TID AGENCY Kicks Off Tuesday, June 9
New York, NY – New York-based TID Agency is launching a series recognizing the purpose and meaning of Black Music Month in June. TID is bringing together veteran and current music executives, marketing and ad agencies, journalists and artists to frankly discuss the cultural significance and state of black music from different perspectives. Confirmed participants in the series include: Dyana Williams (Radio & TV personality, activist), David Linton (President, Living Legends Foundation), Naima Cochrane (Vibe, cultural thought leader), Xavier Jernigan (Spotify) Juliette Jones (Atlantic Records), Kelly Jackson (Sway In The Morning), Chuck Creekmur (allhiphop.com), Anthony Hamilton (Platinum-selling artist), Azim Rashid (Columbia Records), Tracy Anderson (Burrell Agency), James McMillan (Art@War Entertainment), Chris Atlas (Warner Records) and more.
The series kicks off on Tuesday, June 9 at 4PM EST, and continues every Tuesday in June thereafter at the same time. Registration is free and open to all: www.thisisdope.net.
“The overall objective of the series is to provide a platform to examine the state of black music- how it compares to the past and present,” says TID Agency founder Wendy Washington. “We want to bring a range of perspectives together - from major and independent labels, brands, artists to journalists and thought leaders - to freely discuss aspects of Black music as well as the culture and economy around it.”
The first conversation in the series, “Is Black Music Month Still Relevant,” will be led by Dyana Williams, known as the “Godmother of Black Music Month” because of her role as one of the chief architects of Black Music Month. In 1979, Ms. Williams along with Kenny Gamble and Cleveland radio DJ Ed Wright founded and successfully lobbied for June to be designated as Black Music Month. The purpose of Black Music Month is to appreciate the contributions of Black musicians, singers, composers, and songwriters. It also celebrates how music rooted in African traditions has transformed throughout the decades in genres including gospel, blues, jazz, swing, rhythm and blues, and hip-hop.
TID partner and brand strategist Jason Wiley says, “We wanted to celebrate Black Music Month by reflecting on its purpose and having enriching conversations with people behind the scenes. Our intention is to create a space for learning and connecting.”
The Black Music Month Conversations Series schedule is as follows every Tuesday in June at 4PM EST:
June 9 Is Black Music Month Still Relevant? – Moderated by Dyana Williams
June 16 Streaming, Radio & Video:
How Black Music is Marketed, Promoted and Consumed – Moderated by Naima Cochrane
June 23 Black Fathers in Entertainment & Marketing Share Perspectives & Experiences –
Moderated by Chuck Creekmur
June 30 Brands & R&B/Hip-Hop Music: The Economy of Black Culture- Moderated by Laura Mignott
Follow TID Agency for more details about panelists and moderators participating in the series.
***
About TID Agency:
The TID Agency is a one-of-a-kind full-service marketing, experiential and PR firm with a wide range of clients. TID has a suite of services and programs that connect clients with their target consumers. The TID team creates and executes customized PR, marketing, advertising, and influencer campaigns.
The agency’s experiential division produces dynamic virtual and IRL events, activations and pop-ups. That division includes TID’s College Marketing, Mall Tours and HBCU College Ambassador Programs. TID owns a fleet of trucks that can be fabricated and dispatched for brands to employ for innovative on-the-ground experiential campaigns. TID has developed a robust direct to consumer CRM database to utilize on behalf of clients.
The TID team delivers quantifiable results and is able to scale client needs across a variety of traditional, experiential and media touchpoints.
Delana Walker
Walker Media and Marketing
+1 818-849-0286
email us here