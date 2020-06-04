Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 Governor's Environmental Stewardship Award Winners Announced

Thursday, June 04, 2020 | 09:36am

NASHVILLE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers today announced the winners of the 2020 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards.

“Tennesseans continue to show their commitment to the environment in innovative ways, and we want to recognize their outstanding efforts,” Lee said. “These awards show that responsible environmental stewardship is happening across our state.”  

The Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards program recognizes exceptional voluntary actions that improve or protect our environment and natural resources with projects or initiatives not required by law or regulation.

In its 34th year, the awards program covers nine categories: agriculture and forestry; building green; clean air; energy and renewable resources; environmental education and outreach; materials management; natural resource conservation; sustainable performance; and water quality conservation.

“This year’s Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards reflect a diverse approach to environmental responsibility,” Salyers said. “The winners are worthy of this recognition, and we are proud of the example they set for all of us.” 

Read a summary of each Environmental Stewardship Award winner, including TDA's Division of Forestry.

