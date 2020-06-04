Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Business Council adds four webinars explaining business relief grant

The Wyoming Business Council is adding four Business Interruption Stipend webinars to accommodate demand and ensure ample opportunities for Wyoming’s small-business owners to learn more about the program and be prepared when applications open. 

The remaining sessions are:  Thursday, June 4 -- 7 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.  Friday, June 5 -- 7 a.m., noon  Monday, June 7 -- 8 a.m.  Visit wyobizrelief.org and scroll down to the bottom to register for a session. 

The presentations are similar, so it is not necessary to register for more than one session. Business owners can also watch a recording of an earlier webinar and download the PowerPoint presentation now at wyobizrelief.org. 

The Business Council is now in the final stages of testing an application process that is simple and secure for small-business owners.  

Ware working to quickly put money directly into the hands of the small-business owners who need it most so they can continue employing our friends, families and neighbors and aid Wyoming’s economic recovery.   In May, the Wyoming Legislature created three grant programs to aid small business owners suffering from the consequences of public health orders invoked to combat the novel coronavirus.

The first of these programs, the Business Interruption Stipend Program, provides grants up to $50,000 for businesses with 50 or fewer employees. For more information about eligibility requirements, FAQs, and how to apply, visit wyobizrelief.org

The other two programs are expected to launch in early July. Be sure to sign up for our news releases at tinyurl.com/wbcpress to stay updated. 

