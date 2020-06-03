Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,328 in the last 365 days.

2020-06-03 15:17:29.683 $55,558 Scratchers Prize Uncovered in Stover

2020-06-03 15:17:29.683

Story Photo

Valentina Harness of Stover recently uncovered a $55,558 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “5X Bingo” Scratchers ticket. She purchased her winning ticket at Temp Stop, Highways 52 & 135, in Stover.

5X Bingo” is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $5.3 million in remaining prizes, including three more top prizes of $55,558.

Players in Morgan County won more than $2.5 million during the last fiscal year. In the same time period, retailers in the county received more than $250,000 in commissions and bonuses from Missouri Lottery sales, and educational programs in the county received more than $250,000. To see a list of programs in the county that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2020-06-03 15:17:29.683 $55,558 Scratchers Prize Uncovered in Stover

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.