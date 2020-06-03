2020-06-03 15:17:29.683 $55,558 Scratchers Prize Uncovered in Stover

2020-06-03 15:17:29.683

Valentina Harness of Stover recently uncovered a $55,558 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “5X Bingo” Scratchers ticket. She purchased her winning ticket at Temp Stop, Highways 52 & 135, in Stover.

“5X Bingo” is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $5.3 million in remaining prizes, including three more top prizes of $55,558.

Players in Morgan County won more than $2.5 million during the last fiscal year. In the same time period, retailers in the county received more than $250,000 in commissions and bonuses from Missouri Lottery sales, and educational programs in the county received more than $250,000. To see a list of programs in the county that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.