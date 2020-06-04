Delays Possible on Route 160 Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor Mekis Construction Corporation will begin work, Monday, June 8, on Route 160 starting at the intersection with Route 56 to place a high friction surface treatment on the roadway in Paint Township, Somerset County.

Traffic will be controlled by daylight flagging and delays are possible. Work should only take approximately six working days to complete, but all work is weather dependent.

This work is part of an overall district wide contract from the 2019 construction season. The cost of this project is $1.7 million. All work on the contract is to be completed by July 2020.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101