Detour on Route 2014 WB (West Fourth Street) Will Begin in Williamsport Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – The last section of full depth reconstruction project on Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) in the Newberry section of the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County will begin next week.

On Tuesday, June 9, the contractor, Wolyniec Construction, Inc., will close the westbound lane of Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) from Millionaire Drive to Hillside Avenue.

A detour using Wahoo Drive, Trenton Ave, West Third Street and Rose Street will be in place for westbound traffic during construction. The traffic signal on Third Street will be active.

Work is expected to be completed in Fall of 2020.

Wolyniec Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $5.8 million project.

Motorists should remain alert, slow down, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.