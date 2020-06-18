Exeter Orthodontics Offers Affordable Invisalign Aligners and Braces in Easton

Exeter Orthodontics offers braces in Easton for only $3,995.

EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cost of braces in Easton is kept low thanks to Exeter Orthodontics. The Lehigh Valley orthodontist offers both braces and Invisalign for one low cost of only $3,995.

This all-inclusive price covers the cost of x-rays, retainers, repairs, adjustments, and emergency visits. Payment plans are also available.

“Our low price does not mean low quality,” explains Dr. John Pardini. “We use state-of-the-art technology to ensure a comfortable, compliant treatment.”

Exeter Orthodontics has already helped thousands of patients find quality care at five locations across Pennsylvania.

There are several differences between traditional braces and Invisalign. Traditional braces have a higher compliance rate, while Invisalign is often considered more comfortable. The team at Exeter Orthodontics will walk patients through the differences between the two treatments and help them decide which treatment is best for their health, lifestyle, and smile.

To learn more about braces and Invisalign in Easton, request an appointment with Exeter Orthodontics by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

