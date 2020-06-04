Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Weekend I-94 lane restrictions in Metro Detroit includes closing eastbound I-94 from M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) to I-696

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Macomb Wayne

ROADWAY: I-94

START DATE: Friday, June 5, 2020 9 a.m.

END DATE: Monday, June 8, 2020 5 a.m.

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Eastbound I-94 will be closed from M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) in Detroit to I-696, including all on and off ramps, from 5 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday. Eastbound I-94 traffic will take northbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) in Detroit to eastbound I-696, then back to eastbound I-94. This closure will allow crews to safely work across all lanes to apply hot mix asphalt for a smoother driving surface.

Other work planned for I-94 this weekend includes:

Eastbound I-94 will have one lane open from Little Mack Avenue to 14 Mile Road from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday for resurfacing. 

Eastbound I-94 will have one lane open from 21 Mile Road to M-19 (New Haven Road) from 4 a.m. Saturday to 5:30 p.m. Sunday for maintenance.

Westbound I-94 will have two lanes open from M-10 to M-1 (Woodward Avenue) for bridge work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, then only one lane open from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.

Weekend I-94 lane restrictions in Metro Detroit includes closing eastbound I-94 from M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) to I-696

