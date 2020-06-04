State of Nebraska to Host Public Comment Period Regarding the Use of Federal Flood Recovery Funds

In the coming weeks, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will announce and host a public engagement and comment period; its purpose will be to discuss the State of Nebraska’s proposed Action Plan for the use of federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds received following the March, 2019 floods and subsequent federal disaster declaration (DR-4420).

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated $108.9 million to Nebraska following the state’s worst natural disaster in decades. These funds will help address unmet needs related to infrastructure, housing and economic recovery in affected areas.

DED, which will administer CDBG-DR funding on behalf of the State of Nebraska, has collaborated with other agencies to assess areas of need and formulate a plan for distributing funds in the most impactful manner as possible. The resulting State of Nebraska Disaster Recovery Action Plan will be available for public review ahead of the soon-to-be-announced announced public comment period on the CDBG-DR webpage, http://opportunity.nebraska.gov/cdbg-dr. Also located on this webpage is a timeline of events related to the administration of CDBG-DR funding. The page will be revised and updated as more information becomes available.

The public comment period under discussion was originally anticipated to occur in May; however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health and economic crisis, HUD issued a 90-day extension to DED. DED is working to align its timeline as closely to the originally-published timeline as possible, given the extensive collaboration and coordination involved with this effort.

For more information, contact Jenny B. Mason at 402-471-6280 or jenny.mason@nebraska.gov.

Para más información contacte a Jenny B. Mason al 402-471-6280 o jenny.mason@nebraska.gov.