Coronary Stent Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $11 Billion by 2024 – Arizton

The market research report on the coronary stent market covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronary stent market size to at a CAGR of around 7% during 2018–2024.

The global coronary stents market is one of the major segments in the cardiovascular devices market. The market is growing at a steady rate, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The market is also growing due to the rising awareness among patients regarding CAD and the increasing availability of MI PCI procedures and advanced coronary stents.

Arizton’s latest market research report considers the present scenario of the coronary stent market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. The report covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading and prominent companies operating in the coronary stent market.

Coronary Stent Market – Dynamics

Here are list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the coronary stent market:

• Increased Prevalence/Incidence of Coronary Artery Disease

• High Demand for DESs with Low Strut Thickness

• High Demand for Coronary Stents in Emerging Markets

• Technological Advancements/Innovations in Stent Platforms

• Emergence of Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds

• High Growth Potential of Third-generation DESs

• New Product Approvals/Launches

Coronary Stent Market – Segmentation

The market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, design, end-users, and geography.

• The high prevalence/incidence of CVDs is a major driver for the growth of drug-eluting stents. The high incidence of coronary artery disease (CAD), coupled with the increasing elderly population, is a significant factor driving the demand for drug-eluting stents.

• The permanent coronary stents segment is growing significantly and captured more than half of the market in 2018. Permanent heart stents are non-degradable devices made up from metal alloys such as stainless steel, cobalt chromium, and platinum chromium. They are gaining prominence in the market due to their safety and efficacy.

• Hospitals are the largest end-users of coronary stents. The growing aging population, changing lifestyle patterns, and the increasing prevalence of CVDs are fueling market growth. Further, a significant number of patients prefer to undergo surgeries in hospitals due to better reimbursement policies.

Market Segmentation by Product

• Drug-eluting stents

• Bare metal stents

• Bioresorbable stents

Market Segmentation by Design

• Permanent coronary stents

• Fully degradable coronary stents

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Hospitals

• Specialty cardiology centers

• Ambulatory surgical centers

Coronary Stent Market – Geography

North America captured half of the global coronary stent market in 2018. The presence of a large pool of patient population with CAD requiring coronary stents, a high acceptance of advanced and innovative heart stents, and high awareness toward stent-based PCI procedures have collectively supported North America’s dominance in the market.

Market Segmentation by Geography

Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

• MEA

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

Coronary Stent Market – Vendor Landscape

The coronary stent market is highly dynamic due to the presence of several global, regional, and local players offering a broad range of stents. Vendors, especially global players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and investments in startup and emerging companies to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market.

Prominent Vendors

• Abbott

• Boston Scientific

• Medtronic

• BIOTRONIK

• Terumo

• Braun Melsungen

• Biosensors International Group

Other prominent vendors are Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Alvimedica, Balton, Cardionovum, CelonovaBioSciences, Comed, Cordis, Elixir Medical, Endocor, Eucatech, Eurocor Tech, Hexacath, InSitu Technologies, Innovative Healthcare Technologies, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing), Medinol, Meril Life Sciences, Micell Technologies, MicroPort Scientific, Minvasys, OrbuSneich Medical, Q3 Medical Devices, REVA Medical, Rontis, S3V Vascular Technologies, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, Scitech, Stentys, Svelte Medical, Translumina Therapeutics, USM Healthcare, Vascular Concepts, and Wellinq.

