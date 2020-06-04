Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,316 in the last 365 days.

NDCS employee arrested

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-73)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

 

NDCS employee arrested  

 

June 3, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Sheena Meidt (31), a recreation specialist at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC), was arrested today by the Nebraska State Patrol for unauthorized communication with a prisoner (Neb. Rev. Stat. 83-417). 

She has been an employee of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) since August 2019.  She previously held positions as a corporal and a unit case worker.  Following her arrest, Meidt was booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.

###

You just read:

NDCS employee arrested

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.