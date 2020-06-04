FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-73)

NDCS employee arrested

June 3, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Sheena Meidt (31), a recreation specialist at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC), was arrested today by the Nebraska State Patrol for unauthorized communication with a prisoner (Neb. Rev. Stat. 83-417).

She has been an employee of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) since August 2019. She previously held positions as a corporal and a unit case worker. Following her arrest, Meidt was booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.

