Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $3 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid silicone rubber market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

• By 2025, the LSR market will contribute an incremental growth of $1.36 billion where the APAC region is the major contributing region with approximately 37% of the total market share.

• Medical grade is the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of around 10% due to the superior medical grade requirements and increase in clean room molding techniques.

• The growth in electronic and autonomous vehicles along with 3D printing trends are the major drivers for the steady growth in industrial LSR segments.

• North America is the fastest growing region after APAC due to the rise in automobile industries and electronics industries.

• The healthcare industry is the largest end-user segment for the LSR market where the APAC region is growing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

• Other LSR grades are driven by the demand of extreme bonding, lubricating and assembling of rubber parts without the disturbance of mechanical properties.

• While China, Japan and South Korea are the major hotspots for industrial grade LSR’s, the advanced healthcare facilities in European countries like Germany, France and the UK are the major potential markets for medical grade LSR’s which is expected to grow more than 40% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by grade, end-user, and geography.

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors.

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market – Segmentation

• Food grade liquid silicone rubbers are widely used for food preparation and storage. They are designed in such a way that they become hypoallergenic to consumers. They resist bacteria and microorganism growth, thereby increasing their application in the food and beverage industry.

• The replacement of thermoplastic elastomers by liquid silicone rubber for the manufacturing of baby care products, infant goods, and other consumer durables is a significant boost for the baby care market growth. APAC has emerged as the strongest market for consumer and baby care products.

• High hygiene capabilities of medical-grade LSR and specialized medical applications in cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, neurosurgery, and other surgeries have substantially increased the market share of the medical-grade segment.

Market Segmentation by Grade

• Industrial

• Medical

• Food

• Others

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Consumers & Baby Care

• Electrical and Electronics

• Others

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market – Dynamics

The continuous demand from the medical industry tend to test the capabilities of the liquid molding machine manufacturers. In order to procure less invasive procedures and quicker recovery times, doctors and surgeons are in requirement of high complex devices and equipment of medical grade with high precision and innovation. This has brought the concept of micro molding into limelight where the size of molding of liquid silicone rubbers are around 2 microns. It is a process of producing extremely small, but high resistant thermoplastic parts. Thus, the micro molding technique is witnessing a growth in the medical, electrical & electronics, industrial and medium scale industries due to their specific requirement of tight tolerance, microscopic and more precise components. This can be a potential market where the liquid silicone rubber market can rely and grow in the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Advantage over Organic Rubbers

• Superior Medical Grade Requirements

• The Growth of Lightings and Sensors in Automobiles

• Growth in 3D Printing

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market – Geography

The global liquid silicone rubber market is greatly influenced by major industries such as automotive, electronics, and healthcare. The APAC region is the market leader due to the presence of several electronics and manufacturing sites that are making use of this material. China is a global leader in the semiconductor industry generating almost more than half of the globe’s revenue. The abolition of ‘One child policy’ by the Chinese communist party to reduce the ratio of aging population has substantially increased the infant numbers. This is driving the growth of the baby care products and toy manufacturing industries to witness growth which indirectly promotes the application of LSR’s in these regions. The population factor is another major determinant in country like India where a large demand and mass volume production is required. Thus, in order to enhance quality and reduce the manufacturing costs, more effective components like LSR’s are preferred for the Liquid Injection Molding Process (LIMS).

Market Segmentation by Geography

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

Major Vendors

• Dow Chemical

• Wacker

• KCC

• Shin-Etsu Chemical

• Elkem

Other vendors include - CHT, Mesgo, NuSil, Reiss Manufacturing Samsung Electronics, Wynca Tinyo Silicone, Dongguan New Orient Technology, Guangdong Polysil, Shenzhen Square Silicone, Laur Silicone, Tinci, JiangSu TianChen, Sisib Silicones, Mingcheng Group Ltd., Shenzhen Hong Ye Jie Technology, Aspire Technology Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Lianhuan Silicone Rubber, Polysil, Chemical Brothers, and Chemzest.

