I-95 Girard Point Bridge Lane Closures Today for Bridge Inspection in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Single lane closures are scheduled today, June 4 on the northbound and southbound decks on the Interstate 95 Girard Point Bridge between Route 611 (Broad Street) and Route 291 (Penrose Avenue) in Philadelphia for bridge inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

  • From 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, the right lane is scheduled to close on the northbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge; and
  • From 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the left lane is scheduled to close on the southbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling on I-95 through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

