Jatheon Technologies Inc. Premieres a Virtual Archiving Appliance

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies, a leading provider of enterprise information archiving and ediscovery solutions, has just announced the launch of a 5-piece set of Jatheon vCore virtual appliances. Known for its flagship enterprise-grade email archiving appliances and an innovative cloud archiving solution, Jatheon Cloud, the team is delighted to have added another deployment type to its portfolio.

Jatheon vCore product owner, Stevan Stevanovic, is excited about the new launch: “In Jatheon, we’ve always prioritized customer needs and we continuously look to offer exactly what the market requires. We created Jatheon vCore, a virtual machine deployment of our renowned hardware solution, Jatheon cCore, using our latest technology. Especially today, in the wake of Covid19, organizations of all sizes and industries are looking for high-quality and trustworthy archiving solutions, data security and optimal cost-effectiveness from their business partners, and I’m proud to say Jatheon excels at all that. The new virtual deployment will help businesses to achieve regulatory compliance and respond to ediscovery requests while using existing infrastructure, making costs predictable and their budgets controlled.”

The new, pre-built virtual machines for archiving were designed to complete Jatheon’s product portfolio and offer an optimal, scalable solution to smaller organizations that would like to optimize their hardware resources by deploying a virtual appliance in their own environment. With Jatheon vCore, it will be possible to archive email, social media, instant messaging communications, text messages and calls. Users will be able to choose which type of messages or channel to archive individually or combine them to best fit their needs.

ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate eDiscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 6+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise and cloud archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud.