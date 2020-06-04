Global Smart Dishwasher Market Forecast To 2023 By The Business Research Company

Smart Dishwasher Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

Smart Dishwasher Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart dishwasher market is expected to decline from $6.7 billion in 2019 to $6.6 billion in 2020 at a rate of -2.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $8 billion in 2023 at a rate of 6.9%. The increasing importance of kitchen renovation or remodeling is a key factor driving the growth of the smart dishwashers market. However, the high repair cost is a key factor hampering the growth of the market.

The smart dishwashers market consists of sales of smart dishwashers and related services that are used in commercial and household settings. A smart dishwasher is a linked smart home appliance (such as a smart microwave or smart oven) that gives your regular dishwasher enhanced features. Such features can include Wi-Fi access and options for versatility such as voice control from an activated virtual home assistant and mobile controls.

The global smart dishwasher market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Small Size Freestyle Smart Dishwashers; Large-Scale Freestyle Smart Dishwashers.

By Applications: Household; Commercial.

By Geography: The global smart dishwasher market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American smart dishwasher market accounts for the largest share in the global smart dishwasher market.

Trends In The Smart Dishwasher Market

Wi-Fi enabled smart dishwashers are a key trend in the smart dishwashers market. The Wi-Fi enabled dishwasher allows owners to manage the cleaning process, enabling them to begin and track cycles remotely via phone or tablet.

Smart Dishwasher Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart dishwasher market overviews, analyzes and forecasts smart dishwasher market size and growth for the global smart dishwasher market, smart dishwasher market share, smart dishwasher market players, smart dishwasher market size, smart dishwasher market segments and geographies, smart dishwasher market trends, smart dishwasher market drivers and smart dishwasher market restraints, smart dishwasher market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart dishwasher market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

