NAKIVO Introduces Backup to Amazon S3 and Other Features with v9.4 Release
The latest version of NAKIVO Backup & Replication adds Backup to Amazon S3, Instant P2V and more.SPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAKIVO Inc., a fast-growing software company dedicated to protecting virtualized, physical, cloud and SaaS environments, announced today the release of NAKIVO Backup & Replication v9.4.
The new features in NAKIVO Backup & Replication v9.4 include:
Backup to Amazon S3
NAKIVO customers can now send backups and backup copies directly to Amazon S3, an affordable and scalable cloud storage platform. Once backups are in the cloud, customers can instantly recover files, application objects, and VMs directly from the cloud backups.
Instant P2V
NAKIVO Backup & Replication can now instantly restore Windows and Linux physical machines as VMware VMs. With this feature, customers can instantly recover from a physical machine failure, test updates before applying them to production machines, and simplify migration from a physical to a virtual environment.
Role-Based Access Control (RBAC)
NAKIVO Backup & Replication has added role-based access control to improve the security of data protection activities and give administrators greater control of task delegation. Administrators can assign preset and custom roles with a unique set of rights and permissions to users. This way, a business ensures that users have the right level of access to NAKIVO Backup & Replication.
Instant Object Recovery to Source for Microsoft Exchange
v9.4 can instantly restore Microsoft Exchange objects — emails, contacts and calendar items, for example — to the original or a custom location directly from deduplicated backups.
Instant Object Recovery to Source for Active Directory
Customers can simplify Active Directory management by restoring individual Active Directory objects, such as user accounts and groups, to their original location or a custom location. Active Directory objects can be recovered directly from deduplicated backups.
Backup of Fault-tolerant VMware VMs
VMware fault-tolerance works by creating a synchronized replica of a VM, to which the live VM will automatically fail over if necessary. Support for fault-tolerant VMware VM adds another data protection method to the host of services provided by NAKIVO Backup & Replication.
“NAKIVO Backup & Replication v9.4 expands businesses’ ability to tailor backup and recovery to their specific needs,” said Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO Inc. “We are delighted to continually offer customers more flexibility when it comes to choosing backup destinations, recovery types and security controls.”
ABOUT NAKIVO
NAKIVO is a US-based corporation dedicated to delivering the ultimate backup and site recovery solution. With 20 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, 5-star online community reviews, 97.3% customer satisfaction with support, and more than 14,000 paid customers worldwide, NAKIVO provides an unprecedented level of protection for virtual, physical, cloud and SaaS environments. As one of the fastest-growing data protection software vendors in the industry, NAKIVO provides a data protection solution for major companies such as Coca-Cola, Honda, and China Airlines, in addition to working with over 4,100 channel partners in 140 countries worldwide.
