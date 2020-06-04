US Route 2 and RT 110B
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 at the intersection of 100B will be experiencing delays due to a tree across the roadway.
This incident is expected to last for the next hour. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Pamela Knox
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173