US Route 2 and RT 110B

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 at the intersection of 100B will be experiencing delays due to a tree across the roadway.

This incident is expected to last for the next hour. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you,

Pamela Knox

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173