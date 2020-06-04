Road repairs Thursday on westbound I-96 in Clinton County
COUNTY: Clinton
HIGHWAY: Westbound I-96
CLOSEST CITY: Eagle
START DATE: 6 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will conduct maintenance and repair work on westbound I-96 at Exit 84 to Eagle and Westphalia in Clinton County.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The right lane of westbound I-96 will be closed during this project. Traffic backups are expected. An alternate route is advised.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This maintenance work will improve the driving surface, providing a smoother ride. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.
ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.