Road repairs Thursday on westbound I-96 in Clinton County

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Clinton

HIGHWAY:                                    Westbound I-96

CLOSEST CITY:                  Eagle

START DATE:             6 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will conduct maintenance and repair work on westbound I-96 at Exit 84 to Eagle and Westphalia in Clinton County.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The right lane of westbound I-96 will be closed during this project. Traffic backups are expected. An alternate route is advised.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This maintenance work will improve the driving surface, providing a smoother ride. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.

