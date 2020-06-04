News Conference: Organizers of 06.06.2020 Demonstration Speak-Out for George Floyd
MASSIVE RALLY: ONE MILLION AGAINST POLICE MURDER #BLACKOUT SATURDAY 06.06.2020WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORGANIZERS OF SATURDAY, 06.06.2020 DEMONSTRATION SPEAK-UP ABOUT WHITE HOUSE-NATIONAL DEMONSTRATIONS FOR GEORGE FLOYD
EVENT: NEWS CONFERENCE
WHEN: Thursday – June 4, 2020 - 11:00 am
WHERE: Lafayette Park – Washington, DC
EVENT: MASSIVE RALLY: ONE MILLION AGAINST POLICE MURDER #BLACKOUT SATURDAY
WHEN: Saturday – June 6, 2020 – 11:00 am
WHERE: Main National Location: The White House – Washington, DC – and Police Precincts Nationwide
REASON: In support of George Floyd and against police brutality and against the disrespect and lawlessness of President Donald Trump
Organizers of the Saturday, June 6, 2020 demonstration speak-up about White House-National Demonstrations for George Floyd.
This is a First Amendment demonstration. Hundreds of groups across the country will attend this massive Mobilization for justice and end systematic racism and police murder. Well over one million are expected to participate in Washington, DC, and at precincts nationwide starting at noon in each city. We are asking every one of you to stand in Unity…millions strong…Saturday, June 6 at the White House.
“In the wake of the police strangulation of George Floyd, the grossly disrespectful tear-gassing of peaceful demonstrators by Donald Trump on Monday (June 1, 2020) at the White House; this massive Mobilization is being called by over 100 groups. Black Lawyers for Justice will serve as one of the legal monitoring organizations. I will do all in my power to help make this possible.” - Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq.
President - Black Lawyers for Justice @blacklawyersfj
#BlackOutSaturday #BlackLawyersForJustice #BlackRightsMatter #Black-Empowerment #GeorgeFloyd
Dr. Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq.
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 888-286-9561
email us here