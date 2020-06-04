Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,254 in the last 365 days.

WYDOT will be closing Swinging Bridge for work

2020swingingbridge.jpgThe Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing Swinging Bridge Road for two days on June 16 and 17 to conduct some drilling and sample collection to learn about the subsurface conditions. The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. The road and bridge will be open at night during the two days.

The work will be taking place in the single lane of travel, causing the traffic closure. Signing for road closure will be provided.  

The bridge is scheduled for replacement in 2023. 

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in adverse weather conditions, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all road closures.  For more information, please visit WYDOT's 511 website. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information about this release contact:

Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Involvement, at (307) 352-3065. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. 

You just read:

WYDOT will be closing Swinging Bridge for work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.