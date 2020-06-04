WYDOT will be closing Swinging Bridge for work

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing Swinging Bridge Road for two days on June 16 and 17 to conduct some drilling and sample collection to learn about the subsurface conditions. The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. The road and bridge will be open at night during the two days.

The work will be taking place in the single lane of travel, causing the traffic closure. Signing for road closure will be provided.

The bridge is scheduled for replacement in 2023.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in adverse weather conditions, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all road closures. For more information, please visit WYDOT's 511 website. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information about this release contact:

Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Involvement, at (307) 352-3065. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.