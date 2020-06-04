VSP Middlesex/ DLS-C

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302241

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: June 3, 2020 @ 1845 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Waterbury Vermont.

VIOLATION:

ACCUSED: Scott A. Green

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 3, 2020 at approximately 1845 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Vermont Route 100 in the Town of Waterbury, near the intersection with US Route 2 after observing several traffic infractions. State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified as Scott A. Green. Further investigation revealed that Green was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Green was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on July 30, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of driving with a criminally suspended license.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 30, 2020 @ 0830 hours.

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: No