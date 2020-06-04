VSP Middlesex/ DLS-C
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302241
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: June 3, 2020 @ 1845 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Waterbury Vermont.
VIOLATION:
ACCUSED: Scott A. Green
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 3, 2020 at approximately 1845 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Vermont Route 100 in the Town of Waterbury, near the intersection with US Route 2 after observing several traffic infractions. State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified as Scott A. Green. Further investigation revealed that Green was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Green was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on July 30, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of driving with a criminally suspended license.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 30, 2020 @ 0830 hours.
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:MUG SHOT: No
