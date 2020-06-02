2020-06-02 09:51:26.233 Springfield Man Uncovers $100,000 Scratchers top Prize

2020-06-02 09:51:26.233

Douglas Eaton of Springfield uncovered a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “20X The Winnings” Scratchers ticket purchased at Kum & Go, 3434 W. Chestnut Pkwy., in Springfield.

“20X The Winnings” is a $5 ticket with more than $10.6 million in unclaimed prizes remaining in the game, including four more top prizes of $100,000. Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Greene County won more than $42.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $4.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $24.1 million went to education programs in the county.