Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,248 in the last 365 days.

Chief Justice Allows Oaths by Audio, Video

An order issued today by Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor allows that any oath or an affirmation required by a rule of the Court may be administered remotely by use of audio or video communication technology.

The technology must allow the person administering the oath or affirmation to positively identify the person taking the oath or making the affirmation. This order is in effect during the coronavirus emergency.

The order addresses the difficulty of in-person administration of oaths and affirmations at a time when Ohio Department of Health guidelines call for social distancing.

The order is retroactive to March 9, when Gov. Mike DeWine issued an emergency coronavirus executive order, and expires when the emergency ends or on July 30, whichever is sooner.

You just read:

Chief Justice Allows Oaths by Audio, Video

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.