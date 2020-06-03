Chief Justice Allows Oaths by Audio, Video

An order issued today by Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor allows that any oath or an affirmation required by a rule of the Court may be administered remotely by use of audio or video communication technology.

The technology must allow the person administering the oath or affirmation to positively identify the person taking the oath or making the affirmation. This order is in effect during the coronavirus emergency.

The order addresses the difficulty of in-person administration of oaths and affirmations at a time when Ohio Department of Health guidelines call for social distancing.

The order is retroactive to March 9, when Gov. Mike DeWine issued an emergency coronavirus executive order, and expires when the emergency ends or on July 30, whichever is sooner.