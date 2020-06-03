» News » 2020 » DNR issues final hazardous waste permit for Solven...

DNR issues final hazardous waste permit for Solvent Recovery Corporation to continue operating

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 3, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued a final hazardous waste permit for the Solvent Recovery Corporation (SRC) facility. The permit allows the company to continue operating at its Kansas City facility.

The company operates a commercial waste brokerage and fuel-blending facility, located at 716 Mulberry St. in Kansas City, Mo. SRC mixes, stores, transports and brokers hazardous waste for off-site treatment or disposal. Wastes categorized as viable fuel candidates are blended in tanks and then shipped for use in cement kilns.

The company has been operating and conducting corrective-action investigations and remediation activities at the site under a department-issued Missouri Hazardous Waste Management Facility Part I Permit and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-issued Hazardous and Solid Waste Amendments Part II Permit. On Jan. 30, 2015, SRC submitted a permit application to the department to renew and update its existing hazardous waste permits.

After conducting a thorough permit application technical review and providing opportunity for public comment, the department issued a final Part I Permit with a schedule of compliance. The final permit allows SRC to store, broker and blend hazardous waste and requires the facility to continue corrective-action activities.

EPA decided not to reissue a Part II Permit, since EPA has no site-specific conditions for the facility and Missouri is fully authorized for all permitting and corrective action activities at the facility. EPA will terminate the continued Part II Permit upon the issuance of the Part I Permit.

No public comments were made on the draft Part I Permit during the public comment period. However, any parties adversely affected or aggrieved by the department’s decision to issue the final Part I Permit, or by specific conditions of the final Part I Permit, may be entitled to pursue an appeal before the Administrative Hearing Commission. Written petitions for appeal must be filed by June 29, 2020; the process is more fully described on pages five and six of the final Part I Permit.

The final Part I Permit and additional information are available on the department’s website at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/permits/notices or at the Kansas City Public Library’s Central Library located at 14 W 10th St, Kansas City, Mo. If the library is not open for a document review, a CD containing the documents may be obtained by contacting the department. For more information or to obtain a copy of the final Part I Permit, please contact Abby Sawyer, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Waste Management Program, P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, Mo 65102-0176, by telephone at 573-526-5397 or 800-361-4827, or by email at abby.sawyer@dnr.mo.gov. Hearing- and speech-impaired individuals may reach Sawyer through Relay Missouri at 800-735-2966.

###