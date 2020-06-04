BULGING HAND VEINS PERMANENTLY REMOVED WITH ‘REJUVAHANDS TM' PROCEDURE
Encino, California surgeon Dr. Gabriel Goren says that "Rejuvahands TM" is the only enduring option for seniority associated bulging hand veins.
Hands are heart's landscape”ENCINO, CALIF., USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women can take excellent care of their faces and necks using everything from facials, Botox, and lifts. But what happens when unsightly hand veins will still make a woman perceive a degree of the age-related esthetic vulnerability? Yes, seniority is unavoidable, showing it, however, optional.
Of course, we have the fillers be it Juvaderm, Sculptra, and or Bellafill, etc. They are causing a puffy appearance of the hand and therefore, the veins should become less visible. The swollen hand appearance and the expensive, almost yearly needed retreatment are, however, two serious drawbacks. If to go for fillers, the patient's own (autologous) fat transfers should last much longer!
Treating various vein disorders since 1984, Dr. Goren started to use by the end of that decade, the Swiss minimally invasive Ambulatory hook Phlebectomy (‘Phlebos,’- vein in Greek) for leg’s varicose vein performed in an office setting under local anesthesia. His article, written together with USC’s Prof. Albert Yellin and published in the Am. Journal of Surgery, 1991; vol.162, pages 166-74, is the first publication on the method in the American Surgical literature! Several other articles on the subject and results were later published also in the peer-reviewed J. Vasc. Surgery and Ann. of Vasc Surgery.
In 1995, by then after hundreds of successfully performed leg vein procedures, a patient challenged Dr. Goren to do something for her unsightly protruding hand veins. The rest is history, as they say.
The in-office procedure, using only small, 2-3 mm skin entry points, enables the physician, using specially designed hooks, to tease out the unsightly veins. Both hands are treated in a single session. No stitches are needed. If we use no oral tranquilizers, in 2-21/2 hours the patients drive themselves away. No downtime or work-off time out is required. A dressing change the following day and avoiding direct water contact for 3-4 days is, however, a must. By now in over 500 cases, contrary to leg veins, no recurrences were ever encountered during all these 25 years.
