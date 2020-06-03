Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Job Announcement - Deputy Clerk

Salary $44,940.00 Annually Location Bismarck, ND Job Type Full-Time/Regular Department Unit 3 - Clerk of Court Office - Bismarck Job Number 2020-U3-BIS-20-DC3 Closing Continuous

The Deputy Clerk of District Court is responsible for performing and assisting other court personnel in duties associated with case management activities of criminal, civil, traffic, or other cases before the district court from initial filing to final disposition, and for assisting other court personnel in completing these duties.

Read more at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/2788971/deputy-clerk-of-district-court-bismarck?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

