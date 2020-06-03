Aqua Pennsylvania to Close East Reeceville Road for Utility Improvement in West Brandywine Township

​King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close East Reeceville Road between Route 82 (Manor Road) and Reeceville Road in West Brandywine Township, Chester County, on Tuesday, June 9, through Friday, June 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for trench restoration, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the weekday closure, East Reeceville Road motorists will be directed to use Reeceville Road, Route 340 (Kings Highway) and Route 82 (Manor Road).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

