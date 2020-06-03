Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tennessee Forestry Commission to Meet

Wednesday, June 03, 2020

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Forestry Commission will meet June 10, 2020 at the Ellington Agricultural Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. CDT in the Oak Training Conference Room of the Bruer building located at 406 Hogan Rd.

The meeting is open to the public to attend and will be conducted permitting members to participate by electronic or other means of communication.

The agenda includes approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, report from the nominating committee, and budget update. Additional agenda items include SFI certification, Greenbelt Program discussion, state partnerships, USFS Good Neighbor Authority discussion, and a drone program update.

The Tennessee Forestry Commission comprises seven members representing the public’s interests as they relate to forest resources in the state. The commission advises the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on forest issues. For more information, contact the Division of Forestry at 615-837-5520 or visit the Commission's webpage at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/commission.html.

