Jensen picked to lead South Dakota supremes

Pierre Capital Journal

Upon the planned retirement of South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson in January, Justice Steven Jensen will take the role of leading the state's highest court, officials announced on Tuesday.

Jensen, a resident of Union County, became a circuit judge in 2003 and was appointed to the high court in 2017. Jensen grew up on a farm near Wakonda, South Dakota. He received his undergraduate degree from Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1985 and his Juris Doctor from the University of South Dakota School of Law in 1988. He clerked for Justice Richard W. Sabers on the South Dakota Supreme Court before entering private law practice in 1989.

Read more at: https://www.capjournal.com/news/jensen-picked-to-lead-south-dakota-supremes/article_8ba96bf8-a51b-11ea-9e92-cf1f63385837.html

