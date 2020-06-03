Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,247 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for June 4, 2020

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

June 3, 2020                                                              

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 4, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

Allen

Allen County Regional Transit Authority*

 

City of Lima*

 

Champaign

JSP Fire District

 

Columbiana

Salem Public Library

 

Crawford

Auburn Township

 

Cuyahoga

Stephen Figler, Medicaid Provider

 

Franklin

Ohio Department of Administrative Services

 

OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA

 

Holmes

Holmes County District Public Library

 

Huron

Bellevue Public Library

 

Lake

Fairport Harbor Port Authority

 

Lake County Agricultural Society

 

Laketran

 

Monroe

Ohio and Lee Township Water and Sewer Authority

 

Portage

Portage County Regional Airport Authority

 

Seneca

Eden Township

 

Summit

Brimfield Township - City of Tallmadge JEDD

 

City of Twinsburg +

 

Tuscarawas

Village of Tuscarawas

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) -644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for June 4, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.