Audit Advisory for June 4, 2020

For Immediate Release:

June 3, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 4, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Allen Allen County Regional Transit Authority* City of Lima* Champaign JSP Fire District Columbiana Salem Public Library Crawford Auburn Township Cuyahoga Stephen Figler, Medicaid Provider Franklin Ohio Department of Administrative Services OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA Holmes Holmes County District Public Library Huron Bellevue Public Library Lake Fairport Harbor Port Authority Lake County Agricultural Society Laketran Monroe Ohio and Lee Township Water and Sewer Authority Portage Portage County Regional Airport Authority Seneca Eden Township Summit Brimfield Township - City of Tallmadge JEDD City of Twinsburg + Tuscarawas Village of Tuscarawas

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) -644-1111