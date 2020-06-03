Audit Advisory for June 4, 2020
For Immediate Release:
June 3, 2020
Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 4, 2020
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
|
|
|
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Contact:
Allie Dumski
Press Secretary
(614) -644-1111