Tennessee National Guard Mobilizes to support Washington D.C. National Guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Gov. Bill Lee has authorized to deploy elements of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee National Guard and provide support to the Washington D.C. National Guard. The deployment is a result of a request from Gen. Joseph Lengyel, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, to the Tennessee Military Department on Monday evening. The mobilization will include up to 1,000 Tennessee National Guard members. The guardsmen began mobilization Tuesday morning, which will continue for the next 72 hours. Traditionally, in times of need the Tennessee National Guard has provided support for other states in domestic operations. The units will serve within the Washington D.C. area for an undermined duration. The Tennessee National Guard currently has over 1,200 soldiers and airmen on duty within Tennessee responding to various missions to include COVID-19 and civil unrest response operations. The total number of soldiers and airmen mobilized for various missions is over 2,200. The Tennessee National Guard has more than 12,000 service members uniquely prepared to rapidly respond to the needs of Tennessee and the nation.

“The National Guard is the ideal force to use in supporting these types of missions. Our soldiers and airmen are trained and equipped to support both the United States Department of Defense globally and as a domestic response force within the United States.” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “I have complete confidence in our ability to tackle these very difficult missions. Our soldiers, airmen and their families have made huge sacrifices and we are grateful for their continued commitment to serving their State and Nation in this unprecedented time of need.”

