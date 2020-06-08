New Hot Yoga Bikram Yoga Workout from Maggie Grove, perfect for Quarantine Yoga

Bikram Yoga Quickie Bikram Yoga / Hot Yoga Home of Hot Yoga

Heart Alchemy Brings You a 17 minute Hot Yoga Bikram Yoga Workout from Maggie Grove, perfect for Quarantine Yoga

NEWPORT BEACH , CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In continuing it's popular Hot Yoga / Bikram Yoga series, Heart Alchemy is proud to announce a "Bikram Yoga Quickie" by Maggie Grove. A short, 18 minute Bikram yoga workout for when you don't have time for Yoga.

This 18 minute long workout, specially dedicated to those who do not have 90 minutes for a full Bikram Yoga class but still want to start off the day feeling activated and detoxified.

Bikram yoga is a lineage yoga system that is designed to sweat, stretch, and detoxify the body. It is practiced in a room where the temperature reaches up to 118 degrees and humidity is up to 40%. So, we could say that "it is like hot yoga, but hotter". It consists of a 26-2 sequence (26 postures and 2 pranayamas).

"It's an honor for us to have YouTube's most popular Bikram teacher, Maggie teach to our viewers. Her knowledge and dedication it's truly inspiring" said Darren Kramer, Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga

Watch Maggie's 17 minute Hot Yoga Bikram class here: https://youtu.be/GNNg30vnxaU and check out Heart Alchemy's Bikram Yoga Video Playlist Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7MTMXhyNuindKfnTVNUepD1

What is Bikram Yoga?

Bikram yoga is a yoga practice made popular by Indian yoga teacher Bikram Choudhury during the 1970s. It consists of repeating the same 26 poses in set cycles over a 90-minute class. Bikram Yoga instructors have to go through a nine-week program in order to learn the techniques, the set practice, and dialogue. Nowadays, you can practice BY all over the world, in more than 1,650 studios.

The poses are based on the classic Hatha poses, which Choudhury used as an inspiration to design new moves and positions to “systematically move fresh, oxygenated blood to 100 percent of your body, to each organ and fiber”. Classic poses from hatha yoga, such as triangle pose, tree pose, eagle pose, and cobra pose, are included into this series, which owes its particularity to the specific and unalterable sequence of their poses, which, according to the experts, is the cause of all the benefits that this type of yoga is known for. Originally, this series does not include inversion poses like headstands, because they are difficult and unsafe for beginners. Still, in advanced Bikram Yoga classes, the instructor may lead the participants in inversion poses.

Bikram Yoga is also known as “hot yoga”, because, in most classes, the rooms are heated up to 41 degrees Celsius or 105 Fahrenheit, and keep the humidity level in 40 percent, enough reason for Choudhury to call them “torture chambers”. Still, it must not be confused with any kind of yoga that is practiced in a hot room, because typically, in non-Bikram hot yoga, the room temperature is slightly inferior.

The Bikram Yoga breathing method is an 80-20, in which you take a deep breath, put you in position, and continuously exhale 20 percent of the air through the nose. Then comes the exhalation method, which consists in taking a full breath and exhaling when you assume the pose and continue exhaling while you hold the position. Both techniques are hard for beginners to achieve at first, but they will do better with practice.

Here you can find some Bikram Yoga benefits:

-Improves flexibility

-Detoxifies your body by sweating

-Helps you breathe better

-It is a form of bodyweight training

-A single 90-minute class can make you burn up to 1000 calories

-Relieves emotional irritability and relaxes your mind

-Improves your blood circulation

-Helps you with concentration and focus

-Reduces chronic pain

About Maggie Grove

Maggie began her yoga journey over 15 years ago while living in New York City. She had a successful career as an actress, working alongside actresses such as Chloe Seivgny and Mischa Barton to name a few. But there was an inner longing for something more. Maggie came down with a virus that took over her body for several weeks. The virus was diagnosed as stress-induced. This led Maggie to her first yoga class. Such clarity and peace came to her that she never turned back.

Bikram Yoga Chelsea just opens 4 blocks from her 400 sq ft apartment. Maggie became a regular -she loved connecting with her body through movement and finding peace of mind. Under the guidance of studio owner John Golterman, Maggie got certified in Bikram Yoga 2005. She taught in Bikram studios throughout New York City for several years.

Her acting career brought her to Los Angeles. She continued to teach Bikram Yoga while acting in various films and commercials. She became a certified Kundalini Yoga Instructor at Yoga West during this period.

Maggie married a musician. Knowing children were on her horizon, she completed The Khalsa Way Prenatal Yoga training. Studying with Tej Khalsa and Gurmuhk, this training inspired Maggie to become a birth and postpartum doula. She has guided numerous women through childbirth for over 10 years. Maggie then began teaching Prenatal Yoga, Mommy & Me Yoga, and Power Yoga at The Yoga Collective in Santa Monica & Yoga West among various other studios.

During this time Maggie yearned for more knowledge on holistic living. Naturally this brought her to Ayurveda - the sister science of yoga. After completing her DASc in 2008 through Kerala Ayurveda, she studied in various ayurvedic clinics throughout Pune, India. Maggie currently conducts private consultations to help bring individuals back into balance physically, emotionally and spiritually.

Yoga has remained the one constant in her life. Yoga is her lighthouse...continuously bringing her back to her inner light and strength.

Maggie is honored to guide you on your yoga journey.

Maggie currently has 2 children and resides in Long Beach, CA.

Find Maggie on http://www.maggiegrove.com/ and https://www.instagram.com/maggiegrove2017

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga at home classes, quarantine yoga classes, sound healing videos, yoga workout videos, tantra videos, and meditation videos. The channel now features over 400 videos, 100,000 subscribers, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

Hot Yoga / Bikram Yoga 18 Minute Bikram Workout