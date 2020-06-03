Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Larceny/ Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B401967

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: J. Hall                             

STATION: Rutland                   

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: June 2, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road, Clarendon

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On June 2, 2020 at approximately 1415 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft in the town of Clarendon. Investigation revealed that a farm cart was stolen from a property on Middle Road. The vehicle involved was a blue hatchback with a possible New York registration. The property owner is requesting that the farm cart be returned in lieu of criminal charges. Anyone with information into the theft is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101

 

Larceny/ Rutland Barracks

