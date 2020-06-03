Larceny/ Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B401967

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: J. Hall

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 2, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road, Clarendon

VIOLATION: Larceny

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 2, 2020 at approximately 1415 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft in the town of Clarendon. Investigation revealed that a farm cart was stolen from a property on Middle Road. The vehicle involved was a blue hatchback with a possible New York registration. The property owner is requesting that the farm cart be returned in lieu of criminal charges. Anyone with information into the theft is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101