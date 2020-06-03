Larceny/ Rutland Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 20B401967
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: J. Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 2, 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road, Clarendon
VIOLATION: Larceny
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 2, 2020 at approximately 1415 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft in the town of Clarendon. Investigation revealed that a farm cart was stolen from a property on Middle Road. The vehicle involved was a blue hatchback with a possible New York registration. The property owner is requesting that the farm cart be returned in lieu of criminal charges. Anyone with information into the theft is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101