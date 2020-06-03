VCOM Provides First-Glance Research on New MindfulMEDS app For Medical School Students
VCOM-Carolinas and Sharpen partnered to create focused medical student content
The MindfulMEDS app allows medical students to learn valuable mindfulness and stress management techniques that will help them throughout their lives”SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VCOM-Carolinas and Sharpen (a mental health content and technology company) shared their preliminary findings from a study of medical school students using a personal health app at the annual American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) Conference in March. The app, MindfulMEDS, was created by Sharpen in partnership with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Spartanburg and provides students self-help information, techniques, and guidance in a safe environment. Unique to Sharpen, the content is offered in the voices and perspectives of medical students themselves.
"As mental health continues moving to the forefront of campus discussions, Sharpen wants to provide something students can rely on for daily mental health maintenance," said Robyn Hussa Farrell, CEO and co-Founder of Sharpen. “The MindfulMEDS app allows medical students to learn valuable mindfulness and stress management techniques that will help them throughout their lives.”
As of April 2020, there were 111 registered users on the app, 2,978 pageviews on the homepage of the app, 777 pageviews on courses, and 29 contact clicks that connected students directly to a mental health resource. In light of these positive preliminary findings, Sharpen and VCOM hope this innovative approach provides a model for other medical students to follow given the profession’s desire to promote resilience and mental fitness of our medical students. To learn more about MindfulMEDS and its impact on medical school students, watch the virtual presentation shared during AACOM here.
Dr. Natalie Fadel, Director of Academic and Counseling Services at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, was excited to learn about Sharpen’s evidence-based mobile and web app rooted in building resilience.
“As a clinical psychologist working to support the mental health of medical students who are under an incredible amount of stress, I needed a resource that would engage our students and provide tools to use outside of individual sessions,” said Fadel. “Knowing that our students have access to a wealth of resources to support their mental health is reassuring, and also another important step we can take to reduce stigma around mental health in healthcare.”
For more information about this program, please visit www.SharpenMinds.com.
About Sharpen:
Sharpen Health emphasizes the collaboration and production of high-quality mental health content and community engagement. Aggregating its own original mental health content, as well as relevant mental health content from providers/producers that are shared on the application, Sharpen Health collaborates with licensed mental health providers to provide these targeted communities and audiences relevant information in a safe environment that offers private social networking, information sharing, and patient self-help techniques. Unique to Sharpen, the content is offered in the voices and perspectives of the audience being served. Sharpen offers colleges a way to efficiently and effectively implement telehealth services while offering students an array of supportive services. Sharpen can be the portal through which these services are offered to better serve the mental health needs of students.
