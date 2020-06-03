Maple Water Market Size to Generate Revenues of over $2 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

This research report offers analysis on the global maple water market size and forecast, share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maple water market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 27% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The maple water market will generate an incremental growth of $1.66 billion by 2025 where North America is the major contributor of over 50% due to the abundant manufacturing facilities in Quebec region.

2. The flavored maple water is the fastest growing segment due to the appeal of flavors and authentic taste across the markets and APAC is the fastest growing at a CAGR of around 37%.

3. Despite the dominance of non-sparkling maple water segment, the craze for sodas and fizzy drinks will enable the carbonized sparkling water to become the fastest growing segment, especially in North America and Europe.

4. Paper boards are the most preferred mode of packaging and will occupy approximately 68% of the total market in 2025 which is closely followed by rapidly growing pet bottle segment which enables the usage for on-the-go consumers.

5. APAC is the fastest growing market which will show an absolute growth of over 453% during the forecast period due to the increasing health awareness and rising purchasing power of the middle-class economy especially in India.

6. While the supermarkets and hypermarkets are the major source of distribution of maple water, the discounters and online penetration is high in countries like the US, the UK and is growing in APAC, MEA and Latin America which will be the future of maple water distribution.

7. The market is highly competitive with few dominant vendors from the highly concentrated markets of Canada and the US.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, category, packaging, distribution, and geography.

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 19 vendors are mentioned in the report.

Get your free sample today!

Maple Water Market – Segmentation

• Vendors are launching innovative drinks, including natural vitamin water, to stay competitive in the market. Hence, the introduction of several flavored drinks and dynamic preferences of consumers is likely to drive the market by 2025.

• The non-sparkling segment is dominating as non-sparkling drinks consist of low calories and are popular among health-conscious consumers. The number of health-conscious people is increasing, and non-sparkling water tends to deliver effective nutrition.

• Pet bottles are highly preferred for packaging. With the growth in blow molding plastics technology and the flexibility of modifying shapes, the pet bottle packaging method is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Type

• Flavored

• Unflavored

Market Segmentation by Category

• Sparkling

• Non-sparkling

Market Segmentation by Packaging

• Paper Boards

• Pet Bottles

• Others (cans & glasses)

Market Segmentation by Distribution

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Specialty Stores

• Discounters

• Others

Maple Water Market – Dynamics

Organic drinks are natural drinks that do not contain any artificial chemicals or preservatives. They are also free from all kinds of harmful artificial sweeteners. These drinks despite being harmless are also rich in nutrients and vitamins. The natural electrolytes present in the drinks can be a vital hydrating and rejuvenating agent for the end users. It is mainly preferred as an alternative for the packaged drinks and beverages including carbonised drinks like Coke and Pepsi. Due to the growing impact of vegan population, the demand for organic beverages is boosted further. While most of the people are shifting towards the vegan lifestyle, their major preference of diet will include organic food and beverages where maple water is considered to be a growing segment of organic drinks.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Growth of Health-Conscious Population

• Growth of Alternative Beverages

• Growing preference towards Sparkling and Flavored Drinks

• Impact of Responsible and Convenience Packaging

Maple Water Market – Geography

North America is the leading maple water market as it has a high consumption of and other maple products. Also, the increasing penetration of organic products in the US and Canada maple sap water is driving the region to become a forerunner in the organic maple water market. The consumers in the US and Canada are more aware of the functional benefits offered by these waters than the people in UK which make the job much easier for the players. This makes the market more concentrated and intense in these regions where all the players strive to stand out of the competition by new innovation and packaging techniques. It is estimated that more than 81% of the consumers in US prefer buying organic products at least occasionally. It is also estimated that 59% of the North American have cut down on fat, sugar and chocolates and relied on more natural and fresh foods. This is also a positive factor for the maple water growth and consumption.

Get your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/maple-water-market

Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

• MEA

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

Prominent Vendors

• Oviva

• Maple3

• Happytree Maple Water

• Drink Simple

• Pure Maple Water

• Wahta

• Necta

• Seva

• Kiki

• Sibberi

• Tretap

• Anti Plus

• Sap Sucker

• Sap on Tap

• Arbeau

• Maple Mama

• Tapped Muskoka

• My Maple Water

• Asarasi

Looking for more information? Click Here