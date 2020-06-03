Hurricane Season is Here: Review Your Insurance Coverage Now

​TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) is reminding Floridians to review their insurance policies and coverage now.

“I urge all Floridians to review their insurance policy now and be prepared this hurricane season. It’s also important to know that most homeowners’ insurance policies do not include flood coverage. Consumers should reach out now to their agent or insurer to make sure they have the coverage they need,” said Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier.

“My office has been actively planning for the 2020 Hurricane Season. As we consider social distancing and other important safety measures in response to COVID-19, we are encouraging insurers to identify new ways of doing business, such as deploying virtual claims handling, to protect consumers. It will always be my expectation that insurers clearly communicate with policyholders and provide prompt, efficient, and fair claims adjustment service.”

OIR provides the following consumer tips to ensure Floridians are prepared this hurricane season:

Create a Home Inventory

A home inventory is a list of significant items within the room, broken down by room, with an estimate of the item’s current value, including photos and proof of ownership. These types of inventories can make it easier for consumers to file an accurate, detailed insurance claim in case a home is damaged. Once the home inventory is completed, consumers should check with their insurer or agent to determine if they need additional coverage.

Click here for several options to assist consumers in completing a home inventory.

Understand Your Coverage and Consider Flood Insurance

Consumers should talk with their insurer or insurance agent about their coverage now.

Flood damages are not typically covered in a homeowners' insurance policy. Flood coverage may be purchased separately or as an endorsement to their current policy.

OIR provides a list of insurance carriers writing private flood insurance coverage here

Add Insurance Documents to Your Disaster Kit

Gather important documents such as insurance policies and identification cards and keep them in a secure location. Consumers should store insurance contacts in case they need to quickly reach them later.

For additional information throughout the hurricane season, visit OIR’s Hurricane Season Resources webpage here. Consumers can also visit the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS), Division of Consumer Services’ website for consumer guides and resources or call the DFS toll-free Insurance Consumer Helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (1-877-693-5236).

