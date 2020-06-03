Foodservice Disposables Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $78 billion by 2025 - Arizton

This research report on the foodservice disposables market covers sizing and forecast, share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foodservice disposables market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

• By 2020, the foodservice providers are expected to capture over 60% share of the food expenses from consumers across the globe.

• The reusable foodservice products used in common public spaces have been found to have microbiological exposure levels and above-acceptance bacteria levels than single-use disposable products.

• In North America, the commercial and institution segment will grow with the highest CAGR of more than 5%; however, the highest revenue addition will be witnessed by the restaurant and catering sector at $2.43 billion, during the forecast period.

• The adoption of foodservice disposables made with paper are expected to witness highest traction in terms of new demand at around a CAGR 6% and revenue addition $7.74 bn, during the forecast period.

• Western Europe, led by Germany, will lead Europe and account for over 70% of the revenues.

• China and Japan are expected to face increasing pressure against the production of disposable chopsticks. This can lead to reduction in exports, thereby driving market for reusable chopsticks in Europe.

• UAE and Saudi Arabia lead the Middle East and Africa market with a share of over 50% in 2019. However, the global F&B corporations have strategic vigil over the region leading to rise of Africa the breadbasket for the world, thereby impacting the foodservice market.

• Amidst tightening regulations, Latin America foodservice market is expected to be dominated by plastic. However, the paper products are expected to add the highest revenue of over $650 million during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, material type, application, and geography.

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 21 other vendors.

Foodservice Disposables Market – Segmentation

• Disposable cups are among the most prominent items used by consumers and food outlets. The rise in the on-the-go coffee and coffee culture has taken throwaway cups to new heights in the market.

• The hotel & restaurant segment has emerged as the major end-user of paper disposables. The demand for paper cups has witnessed a surge worldwide owing to their eco-friendly nature.

• Individual consumers have high preferences for large multifunction cups, dinnerware, and cutlery. The segment has witnessed a high demand for cold cups. North America was the most significant revenue contributor to the individual consumer segment.

Market Segmentation by Type

• Containers

• Cups

• Dinnerware

• Cutlery

• Others

Market Segmentation by End-user

• Restaurant and Catering Sector

• Commercial and Institutions Sector

• Individual Consumers sector

• Others

Market Segmentation by Material

• Plastic

• Paper

• Aluminum

• Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution

• Retail

• Online

Foodservice Disposables Market – Dynamics

The foodservice disposable products made from PLA, CPLA, Areca leaves, and other natural products are biodegradable as well as compostable. The products can be recycled or readily composted in composting facilities. Consumers are becoming aware of the fact that a smaller number of foodservice disposables as well as all other plastic wastes, only a small quantity is properly recycled with a majority still ending up in unsecure landfills and oceans. The demand, adoption, and usage of single-use disposables is not going to reduce anytime soon. However, the shift in consumer demand and expectation to get sustainably produced, easily degradable or compostable single use products will witness growing demand during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Emergence of Third-Party Food Delivery Services

• Convenience Maximalism and Changing Food Habits

• Emergence of Sustainable Products

• Low Degree of Standardization Led by Volatility

Foodservice Disposables Market – Geography

China, Japan, and India are witnessing a surge in disposable solutions on account of fast-growing economies and increasing consumption. The increasing demand from food joints and other end-user segments is a major factor for APAC market growth. The APAC region has demand for both low-cost and premium foodservice disposables. The foodservice market in China is witnessing an upward trend with wider adoption among urban cities on account of higher focus of hygiene and sustainable production and consumption. The market in Australia, Japan, and New Zealand are looking for products with advanced features with feedback allowance in some form every time the product is used.

Market Segmentation Geography

APAC

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

North America

• US

• Canada

MEA

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

Major Vendors

• Anchor Packaging

• Dart Container Corp.

• Huhtamaki

• Novolex

• Pactiv (Reynolds Group)

Other vendors include - Berry Global, Cascades, Genpak, Georgia-Pacific (Koch Industries), Acorn, Biopac India Corporation, D&W Fine Pack, Dopla, First Pack, Gold Plast, Gordon Food Service, GreenGood, Lollicup USA, Multi-Cup Solutions, Pak-Man Food Packaging, Pelican&plus, Sabert, Vegware, WinCup, Fabri-Kal, Westrock, Abena, Beltec, Bionatic, Biotrem, Bollant, Citi Pack, Eco Party Box, Eco-friendly, Placon, Fineline Settings, Giolak, Graphic Packaging International, Green Wave International, Handy Wacks, Harwal Group of Companies, Hoffmaster Group, Inline Plastics Corporation, Jeafer Foodservice Solutions, Luheng Papers Company, Magento, Megafoam Containers Enterprise, Performance Food Group, Republic Plastics, Styrotech Corporation, Swan Mill Paper, Wallace Packaging, Wentworth Technologies, and Your Green 2 Go.

