Hematology Testing Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $5 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hematology testing market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2019–2025.

The global hematology testing market is one of the steady growing segments in the global in-vitro diagnostics market. The market is growing at a steady rate and is expected to grow at a similar pace during the forecast period. The surge in the growth is attributable to the growing prevalence/ incidence of the various acute, chronic and the infectious diseases. The prevalence of the leukemia has increased at a significant rate over the past few years across the globe.

Arizton’s latest market research report considers the present scenario of the hematology testing market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Hematology Testing Market – Dynamics

Here are list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the hematology testing market:

• Technological Advancements

• Increase in Demand for Point of Care Hematology Testing

• Emergence of 6-Part Hematology Analyzers

• Paradigm Shift Towards Automated Hematology Testing

• Increase in Patient Pool Requiring Hematology Tests

• Increase in Blood Donation

• Integration of the Flow-cytometers

Hematology Testing Market – Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, tests, end-users, and geography.

• The introduction of a diverse range of manual, semi, and fully automated hematology analyzers/instruments is a major factor responsible for segment growth. However, manual analyzers/instruments have become obsolete and are replaced with semi and fully automated analyzers.

• Routine hematology testing has emerged as a rapidly growing segment in the healthcare industry. The increasing prevalence of diseases and the growing awareness of regular healthcare examinations across the globe are the primary reasons for the growth of routine checkups and overall clinical laboratory testing.

• The hospitals end-user segment dominated the market in 2019 due to the high volume of hematological tests performed in these settings. The increase in the number of private hospitals, which have their own central laboratories performing a high volume of tests, is driving the segment growth.

Segmentation by Products

• Instruments

• Consumables

Segmentation by Tests

• Routine Tests

• Special Tests

Segmentation by End-user

• Hospitals

• Standard Reference Laboratories

• Blood Banks

• Others

Hematology Testing Market – Geography

North America accounted for a share of 35% of the global hematology diagnostics market in 2019. The region is growing at a phenomenal growth due to the favorable patient demography, the growing prevalence of several types of blood diseases, and encouraging reimbursement coverages. The increasing demand for hematology testing and the growing prevalence of several blood-related disorders in the US and Canada. This is further fueling the demand for analyzers and consumables.

Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

Hematology Testing Market – Vendor Landscape

The global market is highly dynamic due to the presence of several global and local players, offering a diverse range of products and reagents. Abbott, Sysmex Corporation, Danaher, Boule Diagnostics, Horiba, Mindray, Siemens, and Diatron are the major players in the market. Global players are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market.

Prominent Vendors

• Abbott

• Danaher

• Boule Diagnostics

• HORIBA

• Sysmex

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

• Siemens Healthineers

• NIHON KOHDEN

• Diatron

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

Other Prominent Vendors

• AGAPPE DIAGNOSTICS

• B&E BIO-TECHNOLOGY

• Balio Diagnostics

• CLINDIAG SYSTEMS

• Convergent Technologies

• CPC Diagnostics

• CPM Scientifica

• DIAGON

• Erba Diagnostics

• EDAN Instruments

• Genrui Biotech

• F.Hoffmann-La Roche

• High Technology

