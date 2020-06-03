Aspire systems is going virtual on the grand event AGILE + DEVOPS 2020
Accelerate your Cloud journey with Container first Microservices strategy at AGILE+DEVOPS 2020ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On account of the prevailing pandemic situation, going digital has become the new normal in every aspect. Likewise, we are going virtual on the grand event AGILE + DevOps 2020, bringing a comfortable and knowledgeable experience to your own personal space. You can meet and greet experts and key players of the software industry for an enriched knowledge gain from their incredible experiences.
The goal of this event is to present before you some crucial insights on how to expedite software delivery with DevOps practice like containerization and microservices on cloud environments. AGILE + DevOps is all set to take place from 8-11 June, 2020. You can explore engaging several programs involving training, certification, summit, and tutorials to obtain knowledge on trends, innovations and promotions.
Our Virtual Booth
Aspire has put forth the idea of emphasizing the importance of the symbiotic duo- Container and Microservice in the software development and deployment process. We come to you with our theme ‘Container First Microservices Strategy’ and how it accelerates your cloud journey. As you visit us, here is what you can look forward to
• In-depth knowledge on Containers and Microservices
• Wide range of articles on DevOps
• Creative and informative presentations
• One-on-one chat with our experts
Presentation Table
Aspire will be bringing to you an exclusive presentation on ‘Container first Microservices strategy’. This session will be presented by our DevOps practice head, Sridhar Prabhakar who is an industry veteran of the software development industry, currently overseeing design and development of DevOps related work for over 25 projects across a wide spectrum of business domains and tech stacks.
What can you acquire?
The session under out theme ‘Container First Microservices Strategy’ showcases the significance of knitting containers with Microservices to bring about best results in deploying your application quickly and at ease. You will get to know how to handle the erratic workloads of Microservices based application and how containers with its light weight and portability can resolve such load issues and act as a great execution foundation for all Microservices architecture to accelerate your cloud journey.
Key takeaways:
• Containers, their benefits and other developments
• Deployment strategy for containers and container orchestration
• Tools and services available for container orchestration
• Involvement of cloud native services and serverless components
Enjoy the virtual experience of the event as you step into our booth to explore Container first microservices strategy and chat with our experts.
Register here to meet us at AGILE + DevOps 2020, A Techwell Event.
Lalith Boovaragavan
Aspire Systems
+1 630-368-0970
email us here