Registration Opens for Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020
SMi Group’s highly anticipated Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference will return to London for its 6th year this NovemberLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are pleased to announce the return of their Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference, which will return to London for its 6th year on 11th - 12th November 2020.
Building on the success of last year, the 2020 event will gather senior military and industry professionals to discuss the developments driving the protection of armoured vehicle platforms and personnel. As the only armoured vehicles conference dedicated to survivability, this conference will be a key date for all those in the field.
Plus, the event will once again host a dedicated pre-conference Active Protection Systems Focus Day on the 10th November, which will provide detailed and exclusive insight into how leading nations are integrating APS into their existing and future vehicle fleets.
Interested parties should register by June 30th to take advantage of the £300 early bird discount: http://www.favsurvivability.com/EINpr1
Highlights for 2020 Include:
• Listen to in-depth discussions which cover a diverse range of key survivability concepts
• Hear updates from senior programme managers about the latest survivability systems
• Learn about the most recent survivability developments and technologies from industry leaders in platform protection
• Meet and network with senior military personnel and leading industry professionals working in armoured vehicles survivability
Featured Speakers for 2020 Include:
• Brigadier Jon Swift, Head of Capability Manouevre, British Army
• Lieutenant Colonel Karl Heinz Boenke, Army Concepts and Capabilities, Bundeswehr
• Lieutenant Colonel Simon Routledge, SO1 Land Systems, DSTL
• Lieutenant Colonel Kerim Serkan Simais, Specialist Land Platforms, SSB, Turkish MoD
• Lieutenant Colonel Edward Sutthery, SO1 Heavy Forces, GM, British Army
• Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Ramos, PM, Vehicle Protection Systems, PEO GCS, US Army
• Mr Tom Newbery, Active Protection Research Technical Authority, DSTL
• Mr Thomas Honke, Indirect Protection, Research & Technology, Bundeswehr
• Mr Rob Baker, APS Program Lead, DSTG, Australian DoD
• Mr Dan Lindell, Director Combat Vehicles, BAE Hagglunds
More information about this event is available at http://www.favsurvivability.com/EINpr1
--END—
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020
Conference: 11th – 12th November 2020
Focus Day: 10th November 2020
London, United Kingdom
For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Lauren Pears
SMi Group
+442078276020
email us here